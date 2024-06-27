Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Justin Timberlake was thrilled to witness a familiar face attending the second night of his Forget World Tomorrow Tour at the Madison Square Garden yesterday, on June 26.
It was fellow singer John Legend and his long-time spouse, Chrissy Teigen, cheering very loudly among a wave of fans as they danced along to the songs being performed.
Chrissy Teigen had even decked out in a trucker hat that had “JUSTIN” written on it as she proudly posted a selfie on Instagram to support her friend.
Seemingly not able to control his excitement, Justin Timberlake came down into the audience section in one instance, screaming, “John Legend is in the house, y’all!”
This was followed by the two of them exchanging a very tight hug with fans hooting for such affectionate display of their old-time friendship.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an eyewitness said that Justin Timberlake additionally informed his crowd that were a lot of friends and family present for his show.
He even helped one woman in announcing her big pregnancy surprise to her family that was back at home.