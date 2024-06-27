Hollywood

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Justin Timberlake was super excited to embrace John Legend

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Justin Timberlake was super excited to embrace John Legend
Justin Timberlake was super excited to embrace John Legend

Justin Timberlake was thrilled to witness a familiar face attending the second night of his Forget World Tomorrow Tour at the Madison Square Garden yesterday, on June 26.

It was fellow singer John Legend and his long-time spouse, Chrissy Teigen, cheering very loudly among a wave of fans as they danced along to the songs being performed.

Chrissy Teigen had even decked out in a trucker hat that had “JUSTIN” written on it as she proudly posted a selfie on Instagram to support her friend.

Seemingly not able to control his excitement, Justin Timberlake came down into the audience section in one instance, screaming, “John Legend is in the house, y’all!”

This was followed by the two of them exchanging a very tight hug with fans hooting for such affectionate display of their old-time friendship.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an eyewitness said that Justin Timberlake additionally informed his crowd that were a lot of friends and family present for his show.

He even helped one woman in announcing her big pregnancy surprise to her family that was back at home.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS

Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing

'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Hollywood News

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Ariana Grande called ‘sick’ for fascination with serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Justin Bieber grabs Hailey Bieber’s hand for a dinner date
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Jimmy Kimmel raves about partying with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and more
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH