'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing

Bessie Carter planted a sweet kiss on Sam Phillips' cheek in new outing

  by Web Desk
  June 27, 2024
Netflix's Bridgerton has seemingly brought one romance to real life, as co-stars Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips were spotted getting cozy on a stroll together, confirming the rumors of a blossoming off-screen romance.

Carter and Phillips, who met on the set of Bridgerton season three, were spotted showing affection on an outing on June 25.

Photos obtained by PEOPLE show Carter planting a sweet kiss on Phillips' cheek as they walked together in casual attire, confirming their romance.

To note, Carter has played Prudence Featherington in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton since season 1, while Phillips joined the cast in season 3 as Lord Debling, a love interest for Penelope Featherington.

While Carter's representative has not commented on the status of their relationship, this is not the first time the pair have been seen together.

In November and December 2023, Carter and Phillips attended two red carpet events, one for The Crown and other for Wonka, alongside Carter's parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

Additionally, they were photographed together at a play in March, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 was released on June 13.

