Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case

  by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have opened up about the alleged INR. 90 lakh fraud case on Wednesday, June 26.

On June 26, the couple shared their official statement through their lawyer, Prashant Patil and denied committing any offence alleged by Mumbai trader, Prithviraj Kathori, reported Pinkvilla.

According to the statement, the plaintiff had filed the case in 2022 against the entrepreneur couple. In the same year after a detailed investigation done by the police, it was found out that Kathori had received the entire amount of INR. 90 lakh through legitimate means of payment by the couple.

"My clients bonafidely submitted these documents to the police department. After finding out the truth of the matter, the police delivered justice to my clients," said the advocate.

The statement further explained that the complainant had filed a private complaint under Sec. 156 (3) and after the span of 2 years, the court now has directed the police to reinvestigate the case.

"We have complete faith in the independence and fairness of the investigation. The truth shall prevail. My clients have not committed any offense and it has been established through documents in possession of my clients," mentioned the statement.

The advocate continued adding that his clients Shilpa and Raj will answer the allegation legally. The statement further read, "My clients reserve their right to sue the complainant for malicious proceedings at the right stage of the proceedings."

