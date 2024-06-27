Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugal's shock defeat to Georgia

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted relaxing with his family after Portugal's unexpected 2-0 defeat to Georgia in Euro 2024.
His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shared heartwarming pictures on her Instagram story of Ronaldo enjoying tea with their daughter Bella, who sat on his lap sipping juice.
Georgina captioned the story "twins" with a heart emoji.
Ronaldo later reshared the same story on his Instagram account.
Similarly, Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot also enjoyed quality time with his daughter, sharing a moment captioned 'Mornings like this' with a heart emoji.
Despite starting strong with wins over Czechia and Turkey, Portugal faltered in their final group match against Georgia.
However, they comfortably advanced to the last-16 of Euro 2024 and are set to face Slovenia on July 1.
CR7 failed to score in the group stage of a major international tournament for the first time in his career.
Meanwhile, Georgia's victory, based on the difference in FIFA rankings, stands as the largest upset in Euros history.
Manager Roberto Martinez expressed disappointment with the team's performance, calling it "the worst result" and highlighting a poor start to the game.