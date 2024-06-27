Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugal's shock defeat to Georgia

Cristiano Ronaldo, for the first time in his career, failed to score in the group stage of a major international tournament

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted relaxing with his family after Portugal's unexpected 2-0 defeat to Georgia in Euro 2024.

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shared heartwarming pictures on her Instagram story of Ronaldo enjoying tea with their daughter Bella, who sat on his lap sipping juice.

Georgina captioned the story "twins" with a heart emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugals shock defeat to Georgia

Ronaldo later reshared the same story on his Instagram account.

Similarly, Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot also enjoyed quality time with his daughter, sharing a moment captioned 'Mornings like this' with a heart emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugals shock defeat to Georgia

Despite starting strong with wins over Czechia and Turkey, Portugal faltered in their final group match against Georgia.

However, they comfortably advanced to the last-16 of Euro 2024 and are set to face Slovenia on July 1.

CR7 failed to score in the group stage of a major international tournament for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Georgia's victory, based on the difference in FIFA rankings, stands as the largest upset in Euros history.

Manager Roberto Martinez expressed disappointment with the team's performance, calling it "the worst result" and highlighting a poor start to the game.

Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft
South Africa reach T20 World Cup finals with historic win against Afghanistan
Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement
Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez leaves team after 23 years
T20 World Cup semi-finals match officials' names reveal: Find out
Roman Reigns' dad Sika Anoa'i leaves wrestling world mourning at age 79
Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates
Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper