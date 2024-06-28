E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected

In England, one person has tragically died during an ongoing Escherichia coli (E. coli) outbreak believed to be spread through lettuce leaves, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
While, two people in England have died within 28 days of being infected with the current strain of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).
As per Sky News, since the outbreak began, 122 people have been hospitalized.
The current case totals are: 182 in England, 58 in Scotland, 31 in Wales, and 4 in Northern Ireland, although evidence suggests those in Northern Ireland contracted the infection in England.
As of June 25, a further 19 cases were reported, bringing the total confirmed infections in the UK to 275.
In response, several food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps, and salads sold in major retail chains.
E.coli bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals.
The bacteria are typically harmless, but some strains, like STEC, produce toxins that cause severe illness.
While, the UKHSA reports a decline in new infections, it expects more cases as samples are still being tested.
Symptoms and preventions:
Symptoms of the infection include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever.
The UKHSA advises proper handwashing and surface cleaning to prevent infection.
Those who are unwell should avoid preparing food for others and visiting hospitals or care homes and should not return to work, school, or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms stop.
Meanwhile, Darren Whitby from the Food Standards Agency described the investigation as complex.
He stated that efforts continue to confirm the source and identify the root cause of the outbreak with growers, suppliers, and manufacturers to prevent future occurrences.