Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th birthday

Khloé Kardashian feels “excited and thankful for this fresh decade” on her 40th birthday.
The Good American founder celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday with her pals and family.
She posted a video clip of cutting a cake, in which her brother Rob Kardashian made a surprise appearance.
Khloé penned the birthday post, “Deeply Grateful For Every Moment (sparkly and white heart emoji) I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”
The birthday tribute video features the star in her early 20s. In one shot, Khloé was posing with her father Robert Kardashian.
Khloé also posted multiple Instagram Stories of her birthday celebration.
The Kardashians star’s ex Tristan Thompson also wished her on birthday with a family photo of the pair.
In the viral picture, Tristan was standing beside Khloé along with their two kids, daughter True and son Tatum.
Shortly after the renowned star posted the clip, her comment section was filled with well-wishes and love from her fans.