Asia's capital cities sizzle as heatwave intensifies: Details Inside

Asia is experiencing scorching temperatures as the climate crisis worsens

  • June 28, 2024
Asia’s capital cities are experiencing extremely hot temperatures than ever due to the worsening climate crisis.

According to CNN, an analysis by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) found that the 20 most populous cities in the world over the past three decades have seen a 52% jump in the number of days exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

IIED senior researcher Tucker Landesman said in a press release, “Climate change is not just a future threat – it’s already happening and getting worse.”

He further added, “In just one generation, there’s been an alarming increase in the number of days of extreme heat affecting some of the world’s biggest capital cities, made worse by the urban heat island effect,” which occurs when cities replace natural land with roads and buildings that retain more heat.

Asian cities, which make up half of the world’s most populous capitals, have witnessed some of the of the biggest temperature increases.

India’s capital, New Delhi, has topped the list of the hottest cities in the world as it has recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius for 4,222 days in the past three decades.

Similarly, Indonesia’s capital Jakarta experienced the biggest jump in the number of 28 days (1994–2003) to 167 days (2003–2014) over 35 degrees Celsius in the past 30 years.

Additionally, Asia is vulnerable to climate risks due to poverty, a high population, rising sea levels, and natural disasters.

Here's what polls say about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer final debate
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Sunak Starmer’s final debate
Pakistan's scorching heat wave leaves over 500 dead
Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch
Narendra Modi to visit Russia for first time after Ukraine war
World's longest ‘underwater tunnel’ to link Denmark and Germany
ICC issues arrest warrants for former Russian officials over Ukraine war crimes
High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas family chief’s family members in Gaza
Biden vs. Trump first presidential debate 2024: Everything you need to know