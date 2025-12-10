ChatGPT has become the most installed iPhone app of 2025 across the US, according to Apple’s annual rankings.
The AI chatbot led the charts of free iPhone apps, beating major platforms, including Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Google’s Gemini.
In 2024, the ChatGPT ranked No. 4, while Temu held the top spot. In 2023, the app failed to reach the top 10, despite releasing strongly on iPhone in May of that year.
Its surge to No.1 underscores how deeply AI has integrated into daily life and indicates increasing competition for the Alphabet-owned Google’s dominance in mobile search, as more people now turn to chatbots for quick answers.
Earlier in 2025, ChatGPT also became the most-downloaded app globally in March, exceeding other apps, including TikTok and Instagram.
In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant shared its top paid apps, and the leading free and paid games for both iPad and iPhone.
Block Blast! Topped the free iPhone game, while Minecraft led paid games. On iPad, YouTube was the most downloaded free app, and Procreate led the paid apps. Roblox was the leading free iPad game.
Apple’s lists included top Arcade titles, such as NFL Retro Bowl ’26, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, and Balatro+.