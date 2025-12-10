Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift makes dazzling apperance at screening of 'End of an Era' with her tour dancers and singers

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift almost cried in the new teaser of her docuseries, End of an Era.

On Wednesday, December 10, the pop icon dropped an exclusive teaser for the first two episodes with Good Morning America.

The viral teaser showed Taylor pushing herself in intense rehearsals with her squad, plus surprise collaborations with Florence Welch and Ed Sheeran.

In the emotional moment, she said, “This was the biggest challenge any of us has ever done. Every single night, we’re going to do everything in our power to blow your mind. We had to be all hands on desk to put a new era into the show.”

You Might Like:

After the first two episodes of the six-part doc arrive, the next episodes will be released on the streaming service on a weekly basis.

The first people who got to see the docuseries were her band, dancers and family, whom she hosted for a private screening in New York City on Tuesday night, December 9.

For the screening, Taylor was joined by her dancers including Kameron Saunders, Jan Ravnik, Taylor Banks, Natalie Reid, Karen Chuang, Raphael Thomas, Amanda Balen, and more.

To note, the first two episodes of End of an Era are set to release on December 12.

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film

Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film
Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern
Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting
Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show

Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show
Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show

Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show
Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz

Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz

Latest News

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser