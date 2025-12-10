Taylor Swift almost cried in the new teaser of her docuseries, End of an Era.
On Wednesday, December 10, the pop icon dropped an exclusive teaser for the first two episodes with Good Morning America.
The viral teaser showed Taylor pushing herself in intense rehearsals with her squad, plus surprise collaborations with Florence Welch and Ed Sheeran.
In the emotional moment, she said, “This was the biggest challenge any of us has ever done. Every single night, we’re going to do everything in our power to blow your mind. We had to be all hands on desk to put a new era into the show.”
After the first two episodes of the six-part doc arrive, the next episodes will be released on the streaming service on a weekly basis.
The first people who got to see the docuseries were her band, dancers and family, whom she hosted for a private screening in New York City on Tuesday night, December 9.
For the screening, Taylor was joined by her dancers including Kameron Saunders, Jan Ravnik, Taylor Banks, Natalie Reid, Karen Chuang, Raphael Thomas, Amanda Balen, and more.
To note, the first two episodes of End of an Era are set to release on December 12.