Ariana Grande has spoken out about her character Glinda in Wicked: For Good.
On Wednesday, December 10, the singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram account to share rare secrets of her role, Glinda’s, in her newly released movie.
During her film's promotional campaign, Grande revealed that the "Thing that I discovered is that her darkness and her light are both."
"Always present and it’s what makes Glinda such a fulfilling character to play," before she added, "And then in the second movie, she’s covering up for the darkness with her light."
This update comes shortly after she reportedly continued her streak, as she scored Best Supporting Female Actor in the upcoming Golden Globes Awards ceremony, which will take place in January next year.
Alongside Ariana Grande, her Wicked: For Good co-star, Cynthia Erivo, also received her first nomination as she was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.
Both actresses were recognized due to their superhit fictional characters as Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which premiered on November 21, 2025.