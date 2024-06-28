David Duchovny recalls ‘casting’ film star Angelina Jolie

David Duchovny has taken a trip down the memory lane of his first encounter with the film star Angelina Jolie.
The duo starred together in the 1997 thriller Playing God.
During a conversation on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, David joked that he “discovered” the Mr. & Mrs. Smith starlet
He told the host Andy Cohen, "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie.”
The host couldn’t believe it and quipped “Really?”, to which David replied, "Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her."
The veteran star played the role of Eugene Sands and Angelina portrayed the character of Claire in the hit film.
Angelina previously told Interview magazine that her role in Playing God was “wild.”
She shared, "[Playing God] was very rock-'n'-roll and fun and loud and say-what-you-want-to-say, dress wild and love wild — you know that fantasy. I really allowed myself to get into that world.”
Angelina continued, "Being the age am, I sometimes feel like a punk kid walking onto certain sets, but I didn’t this time. I felt very much a woman."
Angelina recently won the Tony Award for best musical for The Outsiders.