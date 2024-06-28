Royal

Prince William finally reveals secret behind his ‘success’ at Earthshot event

Prince William took his Earthshot Prize to London Climate Action Week

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Prince William has finally revealed the secret behind his “success” at the Earthshot event in London.

The Prince of Wales took his Earthshot Prize to London Climate Action Week.

He revealed during a speech at the event that the reason for his success is the “powerful model for growth” that he has built.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, William’s official account posted a clip from the event and penned, “Catching up with @earthshotprize friends old and new today, hearing how much of a difference our 2023 cohort of Finalists are already making.”

“Great hearing how @4401earth and @circ_earth are making huge strides in their fields, and looking ahead to this year’s Prize in South Africa too. Thank you all for being a part of the Earthshot journey as we continue our mission to repair and regenerate the planet,” the caption further read.

The Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also present at the event.

He told the audience, “ We’re not only discovering, selecting, and awarding transformative solutions from around the world, we’re also shining a light on them, introducing them to networks of influence and resources and providing them with vital communities of support."

William wore a dark suit paired up with a £39 royal green tie for the Earthshot Prize event.

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America

Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Royal News

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Princess Anne gets discharged from hospital, according to Timothy Laurence
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince William shocks audience by wearing recycled plastic tie at event
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet's safety in UK
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
King Charles ‘relieved’ to see Meghan Markle postponing her memoir?
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry ‘vulnerably trigged’ while opening up about Princess Diana’s death
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday’s royal banquet for this reason
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
King Charles, Queen Camilla officially bid farewell to Japanese Emperor
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince Philip’s gift to hospitalized Princess Anne ‘will help recover’ soon
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
King Charles’ cruel PR game exposed by Meghan Markle in viral video
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview