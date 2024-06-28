Prince William finally reveals secret behind his ‘success’ at Earthshot event

Prince William has finally revealed the secret behind his “success” at the Earthshot event in London.
The Prince of Wales took his Earthshot Prize to London Climate Action Week.
He revealed during a speech at the event that the reason for his success is the “powerful model for growth” that he has built.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, William’s official account posted a clip from the event and penned, “Catching up with @earthshotprize friends old and new today, hearing how much of a difference our 2023 cohort of Finalists are already making.”
“Great hearing how @4401earth and @circ_earth are making huge strides in their fields, and looking ahead to this year’s Prize in South Africa too. Thank you all for being a part of the Earthshot journey as we continue our mission to repair and regenerate the planet,” the caption further read.
The Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also present at the event.
He told the audience, “ We’re not only discovering, selecting, and awarding transformative solutions from around the world, we’re also shining a light on them, introducing them to networks of influence and resources and providing them with vital communities of support."
William wore a dark suit paired up with a £39 royal green tie for the Earthshot Prize event.