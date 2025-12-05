Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare

Prince Harry has reportedly been quietly urging Meghan Markle to connect with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following his recent hospitalization.
The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, is in critical care following emergency surgery, and the Duke is reportedly prompting Meghan to reconnect.
A source told Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop that "Harry knows estrangement. He made peace with his dad; now he wants Meghan to have the same chance. He’s been saying, 'Don’t wait, do it now.'"
Prince Harry's encouragement is "soft, compassionate, and very much a 'lead by example' moment,” as another insider noted.
The source went on to say, "He’s showing Meghan what reconciliation looks like. And he hopes she takes it."
Notably, the Daily Mail first reported Thomas Markle’s hospitalization, with his son Thomas Jr, urging, “My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life.”
His son revealed that Thomas Markle has had his leg amputated below the knee after receiving a life-saving operation.
The Duchess of Sussex's father underwent the three-hour surgery after a blood clot cut off circulation, turning his lower leg black.
Thomas Jr, also confirmed his father had the operation last night, saying: "My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly.”
To note, Meghan and Thomas have been estranged since her royal wedding, partly over his admitted role in staged paparazzi photos.