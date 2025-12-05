King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service

Ahead of Kate Middleton’s glitzy Christmas Carol Service, King Charles made a delightful appearance to fulfil a special duty.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 5, the London Symphony Orchestra dropped a joint post with the British Royal Family, sharing about the monarch’s presence at their prestigious event.
Founded in 1904, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the world’s top orchestras, based in England and performs a wide range of classical and modern music, from symphonies to film soundtracks.
In the post, the organization shared that it held its 18th Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition - a prestigious contest for young conductors under 30, held every two years in London.
“Congratulations to all who competed at the Finals of the 18th Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition!” the caption stated.
At the esteemed ceremony, King Charles made a beaming appearance in his role as Patron of the LSO.
Notably, His Majesty served as Patron of the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition when he was Prince of Wales.
“We were honoured to welcome The King to share in this exciting moment,” the orchestra penned.
They added, “We have watched emerging talent bring grit, individuality and bold ideas to the stage, reminding us why orchestral music is so important. Huge respect to all the finalists, the drive, skill and curiosity on display was something special.”
King Charles’ appearance at the LSO event comes just hours before his elder daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, hosts the annual Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5, 2025.