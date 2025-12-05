Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
Despite cancer remission claim, Princess Kate has shown steady recovery and gave “hope” to Prince William.

A Palace source told GB News, the Princess of Wales’ comeback after completing chemotherapy last year would proceed at a cautious pace.

An insider recently give a delightful health update about Kate, "It's still an ongoing process. But I think this year has felt much more normal than anyone had expected, or even dared to hope. It's a new normal rather than the normal we once knew, if that makes sense?"

"We will see the pace of things continue in the same vein without any great change. But the shoots of recovery are definitely there. It makes everyone around the princess acutely aware they need to make sure that she is returning at a pace that is right for her. It's still a balancing act,” the tipster explained.

The impact of her treatment is still a concern. Kate mentioned during a July visit to a hospital garden for cancer patients in Colchester that chemotherapy can have lasting effects on the body.

A friend close to the princess told the media outlet, "One steadfast thing that hasn't changed is that the children remain at the centre of her universe, and William's. They continue to be hands-on parents. Nothing matters to them more."

To note, Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

