Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America

Lionel Messi misses Argentina’s training session on Thursday, June 27, ahead of the Copa America’s final group match against Peru.
Argentina’s captain's absence from training in Miami has raised concerns for the upcoming matches of the tournament.
According to The Athletic, multiple reports have suggested that Messi will not play against Peru to rest ahead of the quarterfinal on July 4.
The star footballer rested in the hotel room while his teammates trained at Florida International University on Thursday. He also underwent treatment on his right abductor.
Messi, who celebrated his 37th birthday last week with teammates, received treatment for a thigh during the game against Chile.
The soccer players shared the details about his injury during the match against Chile, saying, “I felt some discomfort in my right hamstring at the beginning of the game. It was tight. It wasn't as loose as it should've been. But I was able to finish the game. We'll see how it evolves over the next few days.”
The Argentina Football Federation confirmed to The Athletic that Messi worked with the physio and is doing kinesiology exercises.