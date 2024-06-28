Royal

Princess Anne gets discharged from hospital, according to Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne is finally back home at Gatcombe Park after being discharged from hospital

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence has revealed that she got discharged from hospital earlier this morning.

King Charles' little sister is expected to stay at home for a while to rest.

The royal family member was injured by a horse a few days ago. She even missed the Japanese Emperor's state visit to the UK.

As reported by Express, her husband said, "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Timothy thanked the medical staff for taking care of his wife.

Anne had spent five nights in an NHS hospital due to “minor injuries and concussion” on Sunday night.

Previously, King Charles sent a sweet message and “well-wishes” to his little sister.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Furthermore, Princess Anne will resume her royal duties once her medical team gives her the green light.

