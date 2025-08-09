Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn

Home / Entertainment

David Beckham recently extended a subtle peace gesture to estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham is always ready to cheer on her beloved son, Cruz Beckham!

Just a day after her husband, David Beckham, extended an olive branch to their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, through a subtle gesture, the former Spice Girl alum took to Instagram to hype up their younger son.

In a new post shared on Saturday, August 9, the 51-year-old fashion designer dropped a moving video featuring Cruz soulfully singing a song while playing a guitar on a yacht.

Notably, the Beckhams have been enjoying their summer break on their £16million yacht in the scenic Saint Tropez.

“With backup like this @CruzBeckham… you’re destined for great success! @DavidBeckham xx,” captioned Victoria.

With a serene sea and rocky mountain featured in the background, the clip was nothing short of breathtaking.

Amid the ongoing family feud with his parents, Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Friday, August 8, to share a video of himself making spaghetti.

Extending an olive branch to his son via a quiet gesture, the former footballer like his post.

For those unaware, speculation of their rift began when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Following their absence, the English photographer’s lack of acknowledgment for major family milestones and days such as Father’s Day and Victoria Beckham’s birthday, further fueled the rumors of a deeper rift.

