Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs

Selena Gomez has decided to follow her BFF Taylor Swift’s footsteps as she plans to record her hit tracks.

A few days ago, the Rare Beauty founder, 33, made a heartwarming confession about her old song during appearance on Therapuss podcast.

The Disney alum revealed that she once cried listening back on one of her songs that she recorded when she was a teenager.

Selena, who has not gone on tour since 2016, shared, “That's honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again — to perform Who Says. I need to redo it. I should recut it.”

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed her wish to re-record the hit track, “I would have to take it down an octave from each year I've sang it.”

Her bestie Taylor has also re-recorded her tracks to regain control over her master recordings.

So far, the Love Story crooner has re-recorded Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989 alum. She still has two albums left to re-record.

In the same conversation, Selena also revealed that she and Taylor became close friends through bonding over their breakups with their famous ex-boyfriends back when they were all teenagers.

To note, the best friend duo once dated members of Jonas Brothers.

