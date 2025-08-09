Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry shares gruesome snap of brutal knee injuries from Lifetimes tour

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker kicked off her sold-out Lifetimes Tour in April in support of her 2024 album '143'


Katy Perry is proving she’s as resilient as ever!

Recently, the 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share carousel of moments from her recent months on the road during her Lifetimes world tour.

Among a lengthy collection of photos, Perry shared an image of her legs featuring many brutal bruises and scrapes as she relaxed in a tub.

In the next photo, the Roar singer explained how she sustained these injuries with a screenshot of her text conversation with her friend Lauren Glucksman.

“It was a slide on my knees mome[nt] that usually makes them go ahhh and it just made me go arghh,” Perry wrote to Gluckman, who replied, “And just like that she’s in her 40s.”

“We continue to be on tour,” she captioned her post.

In July, the Dark Horse hitmaker nearly fell from one of her flying props after it experienced a malfunction during her San Francisco show, which she handled like professionals.

“She paused slightly but then kept singing, almost never missing a beat,” an insider told Page Six at the time.

The singer’s carousel also featured some heartwarming glimpses of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry kicked off her sold-out Lifetimes Tour in April in support of her 2024 album 143, and she will conclude it in December.

You Might Like:

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears
Selena Gomez names Benny Blanco in heartfelt message for fans ahead of honourable event

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success
Warner Bros. has hired the movie's co-writer, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen the next instalment

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set
Lindsay Lohan shares adorable selfie with her 'The Parent Trap' costar Elaine Hendrix

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day
The Rhode Founder and the 'Peaches' crooner enjoyed the dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics
Kourtney Kardashian shares her 'unfiltered' snaps in nude-toned bodysuit on social media

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence
The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked relationship buzz after sharing her music choice

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life
Chris Hemsworth is biologically eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'
Kim Kardashian reflects on her shocking health condition in lengthy Instagram post

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrates major milestone

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrates major milestone
The 'Calm Down' singer dropped the appealing glimpses of the celebration of her major milestone

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love
The 'Friends' alum and Jim Curtis have been together for several months as they debuted their romance in July

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Lovell, who he played in 'Apollo 13'

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Lovell, who he played in 'Apollo 13'
Jim Lovell renowned Apollo 13 mission was immortalised by a 1995 docudrama starring Tom Hanks as the astronaut

Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient

Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient
The 'Wicked' star delivered a box full of thoughtful gifts to a nine-year-old influencer with stage-4 cancer