Katy Perry shares gruesome snap of brutal knee injuries from Lifetimes tour

Katy Perry is proving she’s as resilient as ever!
Recently, the 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share carousel of moments from her recent months on the road during her Lifetimes world tour.
Among a lengthy collection of photos, Perry shared an image of her legs featuring many brutal bruises and scrapes as she relaxed in a tub.
In the next photo, the Roar singer explained how she sustained these injuries with a screenshot of her text conversation with her friend Lauren Glucksman.
“It was a slide on my knees mome[nt] that usually makes them go ahhh and it just made me go arghh,” Perry wrote to Gluckman, who replied, “And just like that she’s in her 40s.”
“We continue to be on tour,” she captioned her post.
In July, the Dark Horse hitmaker nearly fell from one of her flying props after it experienced a malfunction during her San Francisco show, which she handled like professionals.
“She paused slightly but then kept singing, almost never missing a beat,” an insider told Page Six at the time.
The singer’s carousel also featured some heartwarming glimpses of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Katy Perry kicked off her sold-out Lifetimes Tour in April in support of her 2024 album 143, and she will conclude it in December.