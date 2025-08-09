Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears

Selena Gomez did not miss the opportunity to thanks her fans for helping her in winning two huge honours.

Amid the celebration of her Rare Beauty brand's 5th anniversary, the Calm Down hit maker took some moments out to especially thanks her fans for their constant "support and efforts."

Sharing the poster of her and Benny Blanco's Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025 nominations in the Best Collaboration and Video for Good categories Selena thanked her fans and MTV for voting for the singer and music producer.

"Don't want you to think I forgot about this! I've been seeing all of your support around these nominations and I really appreciate it," she wrote.

The Only Murders in the Building songstress concluded her message noting, "Thank you @mty for two @vmas nominations with @itsbennyblanco."

For the unversed, Selena and Benny's track Younger and Hotter Than Me, has been nominated for the Video for Good.

While their song Sunset Blvd received a nod for Best Collaboration in the upcoming awards, scheduled to held on September 8, 2025.

This heartfelt message from Selena Gomez came after she posted a slew of photos from her cosmetics brand's milestone celebrations.

