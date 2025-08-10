Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo

Home / Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian sparked criticism after sharing a photo with her toddler Rocky without a life vest

Kourtney Kardashian is clearing the air surrounding the life vest controversy.

On Friday, August 9, The Kardashians alum shared a carousel of photos on her official Instagram account, featuring glimpses of her fun-filled summer time.

The slew of snaps opened with a heartwarming photo of the Lemme founder embracing her 21-month-old son Rocky Thirteen, sharing a warm moment.

However, what caught fans’ attention was the toddler not wearing a life vest on the boat.

Other images in the post indicated that Kourtney Kardashian was in Idaho, where is it necessary to wear the safety equipment for children under the age of 15.

This sparked a wave of worry among fans, who called out the 46-year-old socialite, criticizing her for not having Rocky wear a life vest.

P.C. Instagram/kourtneykardash
Breaking silence on the criticism, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories later in the day, writing, “update: bought a life vest that fits! good looking out. honestly didn't think about some of the dangers. thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest.”

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her youngest child Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

The TV star is also a mother to three children – sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope – with ex Scott Disick.

