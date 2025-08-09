Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack

Justin Bieber is serving major dad goals with his heartwarming update!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 9, the Yukon hitmaker sparked a frenzy among his 294 million fans by sharing a three-slide post featuring swoon-worthy peeks into his time with son Jack Blues Bieber.
The heartwarming carousel opened with an adorable selfie, showing the Canadian singer with a surprised expression as his infant partly obscured the camera with his tiny feet in the air.
In the next slide, another adorable photo featured Justin taking a selfie while his little boy’s face was cropped out of the frame.
Meanwhile, the third snap made sure to melt hearts as it showed the Daisies singer gently planting a kiss on Jack’s head, highlighting his love for his only son.
Fans reaction:
Justin Bieber’s heart-melting post left his fans in awe, making them gush over the father-son duo in the comments.
“I'm so happy to see Justin just being a father,” wrote one.
Another stated, “Hair like Justin, this boy must be his daddy's face, I'm a fan.”
While a third quipped, “Imagine your dad being Justin Bieber haha crazy bro.”
“You can just tell Jack is Justin’s double,” expressed a fourth.
Justin Bieber welcomed his only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in August 2024.