Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, is going to turn 1 this month

Justin Bieber is serving major dad goals with his heartwarming update!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 9, the Yukon hitmaker sparked a frenzy among his 294 million fans by sharing a three-slide post featuring swoon-worthy peeks into his time with son Jack Blues Bieber.

The heartwarming carousel opened with an adorable selfie, showing the Canadian singer with a surprised expression as his infant partly obscured the camera with his tiny feet in the air.

In the next slide, another adorable photo featured Justin taking a selfie while his little boy’s face was cropped out of the frame.

Meanwhile, the third snap made sure to melt hearts as it showed the Daisies singer gently planting a kiss on Jack’s head, highlighting his love for his only son.

Fans reaction:

Justin Bieber’s heart-melting post left his fans in awe, making them gush over the father-son duo in the comments.

“I'm so happy to see Justin just being a father,” wrote one.

Another stated, “Hair like Justin, this boy must be his daddy's face, I'm a fan.”

While a third quipped, “Imagine your dad being Justin Bieber haha crazy bro.”

“You can just tell Jack is Justin’s double,” expressed a fourth.

Justin Bieber welcomed his only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in August 2024.

