Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit

Bianca Censori brought back her pre-Kanye West fashion game in style!
Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Australian designer was spotted fulfilling her step-mom role during an outing with her husband, Ye, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s children in Los Angeles, California.
For the outing, the model ditched her usual daring looks and revived the fashion A-game she used to slay before tying the knot with the American rapper.
Censori looked glamorous in a body-hugging ensemble featuring a long-sleeved black top and this summer’s hottest capri pants.
The architect’s legging-style, below the knee pants clung to her curves, giving a toned and sculpted look.
With her hair worn down and bangs covering the forehead, Censori wore subtle makeup to highlight her beautiful facial features, while ankle-strap pumps added a perfect finish to the gorgeous appearance.
Spotted alongside Bianca Censori were three of West and Kardashian’s four kids – Chicago, Saint, and Psalm – while their eldest child, North West, was missing from the outing.
The Australian model’s latest look saw her wearing far more clothing than usual, echoing the fashion and style she favored before she married the Yeezy founder in 2022.
Since tying the knot with the Carnival rapper, Censori has often been seen in bold and daring ensembles.
Earlier this year, the model broke the internet by baring it all in a completely see-through dress on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.