Home / Entertainment

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

These eerie true crime documentaries reveal disturbing real-life events that serve as cautionary tale

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine
5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

There is a saying that “the world stands on the shoulders of the good-hearted” but some goosebumps inducing incidents of cold-blooded murder and assault make you believe the contrary.

Sometimes the scariest stories aren’t made up — they’re true and these 5 chilling true-crime docu-series are a prime example.

Ohio vs Brian Golsby

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

The bone chilling incident revolves around a girl’s body discovered in Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City Ohio on February 9, 2017.

On the eve of February 8, Regan Tokes was kidnapped and raped while returning home from her part job. Her life was brutally taken despite her pleas.

The 21-year-old’s encounter with Brian, a convict who was out on parole with an ankle monitor, took advantage of a flaw in the system and used it commit his heinous crime.

As the convict confesses in real time, it makes you feel the chills from unfortunate cold night as he begs for the mercy — a mercy he denied the victim when he shot her twice in the head.

From investigation to sentencing, follow this unsettling case unfold only on YouTube.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried truth

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

Released on February 29, 2024, this four-part Netflix docu-series re-enacts the infamous Sheena-Bora case from Indrani’s perspective, shedding light on some hard-hitting truths.

Sheena Bora an assistant at Mumbai Metro One went missing on April 24, 2012. 

Later her burnt body was found disposed of, at a forest in nearby Raigad, as per police.

DNA tests alongside post-mortem reports suggest, she was strangled to death. 

By connecting the missing pieces together, it is believed that she was stripped of life in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna.

The devastating murder of the 25-year-old leaves you traumatized and question each and every relation around you.

Sins Of Our Mother

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

Sins Of Our Mother is a Netflix three-part docuseries aired on September 14, 2022, brought a horrifying true crime case to our attention leaving that slightly grubby feeling of horror and shock.

Chad and Lori, the pair led a Mormon religious sect described in the media as a "doomsday cult."

The case ignited when two children of Lori, her daughter Tylee, 16, and her adopted son with former husband, Joshua Jaxon “J.J” Vallow, 7 vanished into thin air on September 9 and September 23, 2019 respectively.

On June 9, 2020 their remains were discovered in Rexburg, Idaho a property owned by Chad, Lori's lover at the time of their deaths had become her 5th husband by the time victims’ bodies were found.

Each episode has more and more twists and turns, each episode better than the last as they shed light on some dark truths.

The Keepers

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

The Keepers is a seven-episode American documentary series released on Netflix on May 19, 2017. It explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik, 27, in 1969.

Two-months after her missing the 27-year-old’s body was discovered on January 3, 1970, near a garbage dump in the Baltimore suburb of Lansdowne.

Her post-mortem reports reveals that she died due to blunt force trauma to the skull, which ruled it as a homicide.

Former students re-surfaces and allege that the teacher was assassinated by the chaplain to keep her from speaking about the sexual assault happening at Archbishop Keough High School where she taught. As the case proceeds more knots unravel.

This paralyzing and frightening docu-series will take you on roller-coaster ride and keep you on the edge of your seat as the storyline progresses.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

The crime-series is based on Jens Soering’s conviction 1990, in Virginia, USA for murdering the parents of his then-girlfriend, Elizabeth Haysom, because of their disapproval of him.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom is a four-part Netflix series released on November 1, 2023, depicts how surge of emotional can cloud one’s judgement, as they present the viewers with Jens’s perspective.

This series will take you on a storm of emotions, as those involved in the case share their perspective.

You Might Like:

Gracie Abrams drops sweet post after covering Taylor Swift’s hit track in LA

Gracie Abrams drops sweet post after covering Taylor Swift’s hit track in LA
The Secret of Us Tour hitmaker performed a 10-minute cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ during her Los Angeles show

Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Billy Joel joins ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom after being name-dropped in new episode

Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit

Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit
Kanye West's wife turns heads in trendy black outfit during outing with rapper and his ex Kim Kardashian’s kids

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears
Selena Gomez names Benny Blanco in heartfelt message for fans ahead of honourable event

Katy Perry shares gruesome snap of brutal knee injuries from Lifetimes tour

Katy Perry shares gruesome snap of brutal knee injuries from Lifetimes tour
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker kicked off her sold-out Lifetimes Tour in April in support of her 2024 album '143'

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success
Warner Bros. has hired the movie's co-writer, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen the next instalment

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set
Lindsay Lohan shares adorable selfie with her 'The Parent Trap' costar Elaine Hendrix

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day
The Rhode Founder and the 'Peaches' crooner enjoyed the dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics
Kourtney Kardashian shares her 'unfiltered' snaps in nude-toned bodysuit on social media

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence
The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked relationship buzz after sharing her music choice

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life
Chris Hemsworth is biologically eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'
Kim Kardashian reflects on her shocking health condition in lengthy Instagram post