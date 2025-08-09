5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

There is a saying that “the world stands on the shoulders of the good-hearted” but some goosebumps inducing incidents of cold-blooded murder and assault make you believe the contrary.
Sometimes the scariest stories aren’t made up — they’re true and these 5 chilling true-crime docu-series are a prime example.
Ohio vs Brian Golsby
The bone chilling incident revolves around a girl’s body discovered in Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City Ohio on February 9, 2017.
On the eve of February 8, Regan Tokes was kidnapped and raped while returning home from her part job. Her life was brutally taken despite her pleas.
The 21-year-old’s encounter with Brian, a convict who was out on parole with an ankle monitor, took advantage of a flaw in the system and used it commit his heinous crime.
As the convict confesses in real time, it makes you feel the chills from unfortunate cold night as he begs for the mercy — a mercy he denied the victim when he shot her twice in the head.
From investigation to sentencing, follow this unsettling case unfold only on YouTube.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried truth
Released on February 29, 2024, this four-part Netflix docu-series re-enacts the infamous Sheena-Bora case from Indrani’s perspective, shedding light on some hard-hitting truths.
Sheena Bora an assistant at Mumbai Metro One went missing on April 24, 2012.
Later her burnt body was found disposed of, at a forest in nearby Raigad, as per police.
DNA tests alongside post-mortem reports suggest, she was strangled to death.
By connecting the missing pieces together, it is believed that she was stripped of life in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna.
The devastating murder of the 25-year-old leaves you traumatized and question each and every relation around you.
Sins Of Our Mother
Sins Of Our Mother is a Netflix three-part docuseries aired on September 14, 2022, brought a horrifying true crime case to our attention leaving that slightly grubby feeling of horror and shock.
Chad and Lori, the pair led a Mormon religious sect described in the media as a "doomsday cult."
The case ignited when two children of Lori, her daughter Tylee, 16, and her adopted son with former husband, Joshua Jaxon “J.J” Vallow, 7 vanished into thin air on September 9 and September 23, 2019 respectively.
On June 9, 2020 their remains were discovered in Rexburg, Idaho a property owned by Chad, Lori's lover at the time of their deaths had become her 5th husband by the time victims’ bodies were found.
Each episode has more and more twists and turns, each episode better than the last as they shed light on some dark truths.
The Keepers
The Keepers is a seven-episode American documentary series released on Netflix on May 19, 2017. It explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik, 27, in 1969.
Two-months after her missing the 27-year-old’s body was discovered on January 3, 1970, near a garbage dump in the Baltimore suburb of Lansdowne.
Her post-mortem reports reveals that she died due to blunt force trauma to the skull, which ruled it as a homicide.
Former students re-surfaces and allege that the teacher was assassinated by the chaplain to keep her from speaking about the sexual assault happening at Archbishop Keough High School where she taught. As the case proceeds more knots unravel.
This paralyzing and frightening docu-series will take you on roller-coaster ride and keep you on the edge of your seat as the storyline progresses.
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom
The crime-series is based on Jens Soering’s conviction 1990, in Virginia, USA for murdering the parents of his then-girlfriend, Elizabeth Haysom, because of their disapproval of him.
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom is a four-part Netflix series released on November 1, 2023, depicts how surge of emotional can cloud one’s judgement, as they present the viewers with Jens’s perspective.
This series will take you on a storm of emotions, as those involved in the case share their perspective.