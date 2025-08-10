Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint teams up with Ed Sheeran for ‘A Little More’ music video, nearly after 15 years

Ed Sheeran has penned an emotional note after teaming up with Harry Potter star, Rupert Grint.

The duo previously worked together on the pop icon’s Lego House in 2011.

Ed opened up about feeling “overwhelmed” for receiving positive response on this new track, A Little More, which featured Rupert.

Recently, he took to Instagram and posted a behind-the-scene clip featuring the 36-year old actor.

The Shape of You crooner penned, “Overwhelming response to this song and video. Releasing something this personal always feels really bare and open, but I always find the deeper and more honest I go with lyrics, the more people connect to it.”

He added, “Also, who knew I looked so amazing in a wedding dress. The sound is up now if you wanna start making videos directed to your exes with the song, I wanna see em all, get creative gang.”

In the recently released music video, Rupert reprised his role of a stalker from his previous collaboration with the musician on Little More.

In one scene, Ed can be seen dressed up in a wedding gown, interrupting his character's wedding to Nathalie Emmanuel.

On the work front, Ed is set to release new album, Play, in September 2025. He will team up with Gingerbread Man Atlantic Warner label for his new music.

