Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Billy Joel has been name-dropped in The Summer I Turned Pretty and he is reacting to it!
In episode 5 of season 3, the 76-year-old actor made a short appearance just by his name as Belly Conklin, the lead role played by Lola Tung, goes to a bakery in search of a wedding cake.
When Belly admired a cake in the shop window, the owner said, "Billy Joel chose that exact cake for his 70th birthday. We cater to a very exclusive clientele."
Following the episode release, the Honesty singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 8, to share a clip of the show, hinting that he is also watching the show.
"Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?" he asked, sharing the clip, sending the show's fans into frenzy as this question is on many viewers' minds this summer.
Soon after his comments, fans rushed to the comment section guessing which team the singer is on.
"Team Conrad because you know he listens to Billy Joel," one wrote.
While another penned, "Why is Billy posting about TSITP. Anyways the only right answer is team conrad," another user wrote.
Not only Billy Joel's fans, even his eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, also joined in the conversation by writing, "Team Conrad always! Cuz loving him was red… ," referencing Taylor Swift's 2012 hit Red, which played during Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney)'s entrance in season 3.
New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop on Prime Video every Wednesday.