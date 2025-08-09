Home / Entertainment

Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Billy Joel joins ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom after being name-dropped in new episode

Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in The Summer I Turned Pretty’


Billy Joel has been name-dropped in The Summer I Turned Pretty and he is reacting to it!

In episode 5 of season 3, the 76-year-old actor made a short appearance just by his name as Belly Conklin, the lead role played by Lola Tung, goes to a bakery in search of a wedding cake.

When Belly admired a cake in the shop window, the owner said, "Billy Joel chose that exact cake for his 70th birthday. We cater to a very exclusive clientele."

Following the episode release, the Honesty singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 8, to share a clip of the show, hinting that he is also watching the show.

"Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?" he asked, sharing the clip, sending the show's fans into frenzy as this question is on many viewers' minds this summer.

Soon after his comments, fans rushed to the comment section guessing which team the singer is on.

"Team Conrad because you know he listens to Billy Joel," one wrote.

While another penned, "Why is Billy posting about TSITP. Anyways the only right answer is team conrad," another user wrote.

Not only Billy Joel's fans, even his eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, also joined in the conversation by writing, "Team Conrad always! Cuz loving him was red… ," referencing Taylor Swift's 2012 hit Red, which played during Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney)'s entrance in season 3.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop on Prime Video every Wednesday.

You Might Like:

Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit

Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit
Kanye West's wife turns heads in trendy black outfit during outing with rapper and his ex Kim Kardashian’s kids

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears
Selena Gomez names Benny Blanco in heartfelt message for fans ahead of honourable event

Katy Perry shares gruesome snap of brutal knee injuries from Lifetimes tour

Katy Perry shares gruesome snap of brutal knee injuries from Lifetimes tour
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker kicked off her sold-out Lifetimes Tour in April in support of her 2024 album '143'

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success
Warner Bros. has hired the movie's co-writer, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen the next instalment

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set
Lindsay Lohan shares adorable selfie with her 'The Parent Trap' costar Elaine Hendrix

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day
The Rhode Founder and the 'Peaches' crooner enjoyed the dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics
Kourtney Kardashian shares her 'unfiltered' snaps in nude-toned bodysuit on social media

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence
The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked relationship buzz after sharing her music choice

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life
Chris Hemsworth is biologically eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'
Kim Kardashian reflects on her shocking health condition in lengthy Instagram post

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrates major milestone

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrates major milestone
The 'Calm Down' singer dropped the appealing glimpses of the celebration of her major milestone

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love
The 'Friends' alum and Jim Curtis have been together for several months as they debuted their romance in July