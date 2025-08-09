Gracie Abrams drops sweet post after covering Taylor Swift’s hit track in LA

Gracie Abrams gave fans the “best night ever” in Los Angeles!
After performing Taylor Swift’s smash hit 10-minute version of All Too Well on the second concert of The Secret of Us Tour’s L.A. shows, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a sweet update.
On her official social media account, the Call Me When You Break Up singer shared a slew of photos, featuring unseen glimpses from the concert.
“LA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you for two beautiful nights at the Forum. It felt so good to be home,” captioned Abrams.
The I Love You I’m Sorry singer’s carousel captured an array of heartwarming moments from the show, including an electric crowd, thrilling onstage highlights, backstage fun, emotional BTS glimpses, and the guest stars.
Fans reaction:
To share about their experience and shower love on their favorite artist, Gracie Abrams’ fans flocked to the comments soon after she posted the snaps.
One of the fans commented, “thank u for the best night ever i love u.”
“Two incredible nights!” a second expressed.
Meanwhile, a third gave a nod to Abrams’ cover of Taylor Swift’s song, writing, “Gracie is the biggest Swiftie! The Swifties love you back! Thanks for the surprise song ATW 10 min version, you’re helping heal our longing hearts.”
Gracie Abrams is scheduled to perform her next show today, on August 9, at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.