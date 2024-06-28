Trending

Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis

Matty Matheson recalls how he encountered and became friends with his ‘childhood idol’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Matty Matheson recalls how he encountered and became friends with his ‘childhood idol’
Matty Matheson recalls how he encountered and became friends with his ‘childhood idol’

Matty Matheson has an unforgettable anecdote from his initial encounter with the Forever Young actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Giving an interview to Variety, The Bear actor brought forward the tale of his first encounter with one of his childhood idols, before she made a guest appearance in the hit series' season 2.

“The first time I saw Jamie was at the Golden Globes or something, before she came on the second season,” recollected the chef-turned-actor and described the moment “crazy” in the published interview.

Seeking advice from The Bear’s creator Christopher Storer, the former chef asked him ways to approach his childhood crush.

The actor told, “We were in the ballroom, and there weren’t a lot of people in there. I called Chris and was like, 'Can I just go up and say hello to her?' to which Storer replied, 'For sure! Go say what’s up!'”

He continued revealing that as he walked up to her, the True Lies actress pointed at him and was like “I know who the f--- you are! Get over here!”

“We just hit it off. She’s so sweet. She’s our big mama,” Matheson exposed happily, adding that the actress hanged out with them the whole time, even when she was not on screen. 

"Being around someone like that, a true icon, is amazing,” Matheson said of Curtis.

He also disclosed that Curtis’ 1983 comedy-drama Trading Places was his family’s go-to film when he was younger.

Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post

Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post

Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo

Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case

Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis

Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis

Trending News

Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Rare ‘Harry Potter’ illustration achieves record sale price at auction
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Anant Ambani, Radhika's ‘real gold’ wedding invite takes internet by storm
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Giant sinkhole appears in the middle of soccer ground in Alton: Watch
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis find 'happiness' in Prince William's 'presence’
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Foxx’s daughter shares insights about recovery journey
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Abraham Lincoln's wax statue loses its shape in DC heat
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to face off Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ this Christmas
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Prince Harry gets ‘heartbroken’ over Royal Family’s treatment, ‘plans UK trip’
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title