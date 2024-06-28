Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis

Matty Matheson has an unforgettable anecdote from his initial encounter with the Forever Young actress Jamie Lee Curtis.
Giving an interview to Variety, The Bear actor brought forward the tale of his first encounter with one of his childhood idols, before she made a guest appearance in the hit series' season 2.
“The first time I saw Jamie was at the Golden Globes or something, before she came on the second season,” recollected the chef-turned-actor and described the moment “crazy” in the published interview.
Seeking advice from The Bear’s creator Christopher Storer, the former chef asked him ways to approach his childhood crush.
The actor told, “We were in the ballroom, and there weren’t a lot of people in there. I called Chris and was like, 'Can I just go up and say hello to her?' to which Storer replied, 'For sure! Go say what’s up!'”
He continued revealing that as he walked up to her, the True Lies actress pointed at him and was like “I know who the f--- you are! Get over here!”
“We just hit it off. She’s so sweet. She’s our big mama,” Matheson exposed happily, adding that the actress hanged out with them the whole time, even when she was not on screen.
"Being around someone like that, a true icon, is amazing,” Matheson said of Curtis.
He also disclosed that Curtis’ 1983 comedy-drama Trading Places was his family’s go-to film when he was younger.