Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week

Prince William along with Bill Gates has attended London Climate Action Week and The Earthshot Prize.
As per the statement shared on the Buckingham Palace website, “At London’s Sky Garden, His Royal Highness joined a panel session celebrating the impact of Earthshot Prize Finalists, as part of the ‘Stories of Impact’ event showcasing inspiring news and highlighting collaborations being formed to scale and accelerate progress for climate solutions.”
It is also mentioned that the event was held for global business leaders to highlight the impactful work of environmental innovators from around the world.
During the event, the Prince of Wales also met Bill Gates, who is founder of Breakthrough Energy, toured the Innovation Showcase displaying some of the leading climate innovations being developed around the world.
William expressed, "Thank you to Bill Gates and Breakthrough Energy for bringing together this brilliant collection of investors, philanthropists, and environmental innovators and for inviting me to join you today. For me, a big part of this week is about celebration."
He said, "Celebrating the incredible minds that are working all around the world, night and day, on climate solutions; celebrating the individuals and organizations who are supporting them; and celebrating the progress we have already made."
The heir to the British throne went on to say that we are "taking the right steps to repair our planet."
"Today we celebrate the innovators, entrepreneurs, and optimists, as well as the allies and investors providing the necessary support along their journey to scale. Together we will create a sustainable future for generations to come," he concluded.