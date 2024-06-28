Royal

Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week

Prince William expresses gratitude to Prince William at London Climate Action Week

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Prince William along with Bill Gates has attended London Climate Action Week and The Earthshot Prize.

As per the statement shared on the Buckingham Palace website, “At London’s Sky Garden, His Royal Highness joined a panel session celebrating the impact of Earthshot Prize Finalists, as part of the ‘Stories of Impact’ event showcasing inspiring news and highlighting collaborations being formed to scale and accelerate progress for climate solutions.”

It is also mentioned that the event was held for global business leaders to highlight the impactful work of environmental innovators from around the world.

During the event, the Prince of Wales also met Bill Gates, who is founder of Breakthrough Energy, toured the Innovation Showcase displaying some of the leading climate innovations being developed around the world.

At the event, the Prince of Wales also met Bill Gates, the founder of Breakthrough Energy, and visited the Innovation Showcase which exhibited some of the top climate innovations being developed globally.

William expressed, "Thank you to Bill Gates and Breakthrough Energy for bringing together this brilliant collection of investors, philanthropists, and environmental innovators and for inviting me to join you today. For me, a big part of this week is about celebration."

He said, "Celebrating the incredible minds that are working all around the world, night and day, on climate solutions; celebrating the individuals and organizations who are supporting them; and celebrating the progress we have already made."

The heir to the British throne went on to say that we are "taking the right steps to repair our planet."

"Today we celebrate the innovators, entrepreneurs, and optimists, as well as the allies and investors providing the necessary support along their journey to scale. Together we will create a sustainable future for generations to come," he concluded.

Sania Mirza drops glimpse form her tennis camp tour

Sania Mirza drops glimpse form her tennis camp tour

Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'

Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'
Aamir Khan buys new home in Mumbai's poshest Pali Hill for BOMB amount

Aamir Khan buys new home in Mumbai's poshest Pali Hill for BOMB amount

Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week

Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week

Royal News

Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Princess Anne gets discharged from hospital, according to Timothy Laurence
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince William shocks audience by wearing recycled plastic tie at event
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince William finally reveals secret behind his ‘success’ at Earthshot event
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet's safety in UK
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
King Charles ‘relieved’ to see Meghan Markle postponing her memoir?
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince Harry ‘vulnerably trigged’ while opening up about Princess Diana’s death
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday’s royal banquet for this reason
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
King Charles, Queen Camilla officially bid farewell to Japanese Emperor
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Prince Philip’s gift to hospitalized Princess Anne ‘will help recover’ soon