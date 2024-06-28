Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'

Sarah Ferguson has disclosed that she has declined invitations to appear on I'm A Celeb "hundreds of times," yet she is eager to secure a role on the hit series Bridgerton.
While conversing with Platinum Magazine, the Duchess of York shared her desire to be a part of Netflix's British period hit series
“I've asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope. I just have to be on Bridgerton!” she said.
Ferguson added, “I've been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I'm sure it's lovely for lots of people but not for me!”
Elsewhere in her interview the Duchess also discusses her latest novel A Woman of Intrigue is "saucy and sexy," drawing comparisons to Bridgerton.
Questioning about her new novel, Ferguson shared, “Lady Mary is very into her underwear, saucy, sexy, sassy and silky underwear. The great thing about this is it's like Bridgerton.”
She added, “I want to be on Bridgerton. I think Lady Penelope should have a friend with red hair like me. I am putting it out there.”
Too note Bridgerton is a 3 season Netflix series revloves around the powerful Bridgerton family during the early 1800s in an alternative London Regency era.