Prince Harry experiences loss amid broken ties with Royal family

Prince Harry faces challenges to reconcile their relationship with the Firm

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Prince Harry has effectively lost most physical contact with his nearest and dearest people.

As per the report by the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in turmoil to reconcile their relationship with the Firm.

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker expressed his views on the situation, "In terms of the Windsor family, perhaps there's a situation where - if there's a lot of reconciling and a lot of talking - they could come to some kind of agreement or, at least, be a bit more civil than perhaps they have been in the last few years.”

He added, “In terms of becoming working members of the Royal Family again, I don't think it would be up to King Charles - look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic."

Conversing with ​​GB News' podcast The Royal Record alongside Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen Cameron mentioned, "Let's just talk about the UK for now. They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare, at the very bottom... of the Royal Family - apart from Prince Andrew, who's slightly below them."

In another "sad" turn of events, he acknowledged that Harry really has no more face-to-face contact with his family, saying, "I think it's very sad that Prince Harry has effectively lost most physical contact with his nearest and dearest, even if there's the occasional video call to Montecito."

