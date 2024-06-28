Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'

Zac Efron, star of the upcoming Netflix movie A Family Affair, has revealed that his film has a striking resemblance to the beloved sitcom The Office.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly alongside costar Joey King, Efron likened his new film A Family Affair to The Office.
"The funniest, fun stuff to pull from was the inside baseball knowledge of just being on set, like what the real stuff is like," King told the outlet.
The Kissing Booth actress continued, "So the scenes where we're making the movie is really fun because you can infuse some real-life stuff into that."
Efron agreed to her, adding, "It's like our version of The Office or something, a little bit."
The duo also revealed that they employed a significant amount of improvisation during filming.
"In terms of infusing ourselves [into our characters], they were just so wonderful about letting us improv and really bringing our own flavor to some scenes.” King further added referring to film’s writer Carrie Solomon and director Richard Lagravenese.
She went on to share, “We would follow her script for like several takes and then we would also do some fun improv stuff with suggestions that she'd given us on the side, so that was really fun. It constantly felt like we were playing."
Zac Efron and Joey King starrer A Family Affair will release on Netflix on June 28.