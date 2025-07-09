Cardi B subtly breaks her silence on split rumors with Stefon Diggs

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Cardi B is keeping fans guessing over her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Recently, the 32-year-old American rapper and the 31-year-old NFL star sparked speculation about their possible split after they deleted all the photos of them together from their respective Instagram account.

After the mysterious move made headlines, many user slammed the WAP singer for ending her whirlwind romance with Diggs just weeks after going public.

“Bro didn’t renew the 30 day trial,” one wrote, while another added, “Left her husband for a weekend relationship.”

Now, Cardi has dropped a subtle hint over her relationship status with Diggs by reposting a gym video featuring the pair working out together.

On Tuesday, July 9, the 32-year-old rapper took to her X account to post a snippet from a longer video posted on Stefon's YouTube channel titled, Mental Reset, and was posted earlier in the day.

In the sweet clip, Diggs could be seen standing behind Cardi as she completed an upper body band workout as he trained in Europe during the NFL offseason.

Although, Cardi B didn’t add any caption or comment to the repost, the timing suggests that she has subtly quashed the rumors.

It is pertinent to note that both Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have kept mum about the status of their relationship as of now.

