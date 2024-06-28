Royal

Sir Timothy Laurence gives short update on Princess Anne's recovery

Princess Anne has been hospitalized in Britain following a horse incident

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Princess Anne has been hospitalized in Britain following a horse incident
Princess Anne has been hospitalized in Britain following a horse incident 

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence broke silence on his wife Princess Anne after her third night in the hospital post a horse-related accident.

Tim, aged 69, was inquired about his wife’s health outside the hospital vicinity on June 26.

“ She is recovering slowly and will be discharged when ready,” Tim acknowledged.

The 69-year-old thanked the hospital staff members and the emergency services for their excellent care.

He also expressed gratitude to all those who made it a point to send prayers, "We appreciate the kind messages from everyone, near and far. It means a lot.”

On June 24, Buckingham Palace sent shockwaves with the sudden announcement of Anne’s hospitalization.

The statement noted that King Charles’ beloved sister had sustained minor injuries and a concussion at the Gatcombe Park situated in her country home and was being treated at the Southmead hospital, Bristol.

"The King has been regularly updated and, along with the entire Royal Family, sends his best wishes to The Princess for a quick recovery," the note also read.

It is pertinent to mention that Anne’s injuries may have been caused due to her contact with a horse’s head or legs. 

Princess Anne is an avid equestrian who competed for Team Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics. 

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'

Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'
Ben Affleck's new move fuels divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's new move fuels divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer

Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince Harry experiences loss amid broken ties with Royal family
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince Harry faces new accusation in hacking case
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Princess Anne gets discharged from hospital, according to Timothy Laurence
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince William shocks audience by wearing recycled plastic tie at event
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince William finally reveals secret behind his ‘success’ at Earthshot event
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet's safety in UK
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
King Charles ‘relieved’ to see Meghan Markle postponing her memoir?
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Prince Harry ‘vulnerably trigged’ while opening up about Princess Diana’s death
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday’s royal banquet for this reason