Sir Timothy Laurence gives short update on Princess Anne's recovery

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence broke silence on his wife Princess Anne after her third night in the hospital post a horse-related accident.
Tim, aged 69, was inquired about his wife’s health outside the hospital vicinity on June 26.
“ She is recovering slowly and will be discharged when ready,” Tim acknowledged.
The 69-year-old thanked the hospital staff members and the emergency services for their excellent care.
He also expressed gratitude to all those who made it a point to send prayers, "We appreciate the kind messages from everyone, near and far. It means a lot.”
On June 24, Buckingham Palace sent shockwaves with the sudden announcement of Anne’s hospitalization.
The statement noted that King Charles’ beloved sister had sustained minor injuries and a concussion at the Gatcombe Park situated in her country home and was being treated at the Southmead hospital, Bristol.
"The King has been regularly updated and, along with the entire Royal Family, sends his best wishes to The Princess for a quick recovery," the note also read.
It is pertinent to mention that Anne’s injuries may have been caused due to her contact with a horse’s head or legs.
Princess Anne is an avid equestrian who competed for Team Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics.