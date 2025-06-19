Zara Tindall, Beatrice join King Charles, Queen for Royal Ascot carriage procession 

The third day of Royal Ascot is going on in full swing!
On Thursday, June 19, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the third day of the races in the third carriage of the Royal Procession as temperatures hit a sweltering 84F.
The royal couple were joined by two of Charles' siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward as well as his nieces Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice.
King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession in the first carriage with the Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury.
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence shares the second carriage alongside with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
Princess Beatrice rode in the third carriage with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi while Zara Tindall and her husband, former professional rugby player Mike Tindall, were in the fourth carriage.
The two cousins radiated the even with their summer looks as Princess Beatrice wore a a long-sleeve yellow dress with floral detailing by Monique Lhuillier.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne’s daughter looked as graceful as ever in elegant monochrome collared dress by Laura Green.
About Royal Ascot 2025
Royal Ascot, an annual sporting event, is held in Berkshire, England, from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21.
Many members of the royal family including Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending the prestigious event