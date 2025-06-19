King Willem, Princess Catharina-Amalia team up for major royal duty: Watch

King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina have joined forces to fulfil a major royal responsibility.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 18, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a video featuring the Monarch presenting the new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment in presence of the Princess of Orange.
The video showcased the King presenting the standards to the troops, which was followed by a formal inspection.
“Loyalty, unity and a sense of honour. That is what a standard within the armed forces stands for. It is a symbol of unity within an armed forces unit and the connection with the Dutch state and the Royal House,” read the caption accompanying the clip.
The Dutch Royals continued to shared, “At the Prince Bernhard Barracks in Amersfoort, the King presents the new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment. The Princess of Orange is also present.”
They further noted, “During the ceremony, King Willem-Alexander inspects the troops. He then receives the standards of the three regiments. These three have now been incorporated into the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment.”
It was also shared that after the presentation of new standards, the march of the regiment was played, following which King Willem and the 21-year-old future queen spoke with several regiment members.
“Finally, the Princess of Orange receives a specially made regimental brooch,” the Royals stated as they concluded the post.
Who is Princess Catharina-Amalia?
Princess Catharina-Amalia, born on December 7, 2003, is a member of the Dutch Royal Family and the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
She is the heir apparent to the throne of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.