King Willem, Princess Catharina-Amalia team up for major royal duty: Watch

The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and his daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, make rare joint appearance for special duty

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Willem, Princess Catharina-Amalia team up for major royal duty: Watch


King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina have joined forces to fulfil a major royal responsibility.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 18, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a video featuring the Monarch presenting the new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment in presence of the Princess of Orange.

The video showcased the King presenting the standards to the troops, which was followed by a formal inspection.

“Loyalty, unity and a sense of honour. That is what a standard within the armed forces stands for. It is a symbol of unity within an armed forces unit and the connection with the Dutch state and the Royal House,” read the caption accompanying the clip.

The Dutch Royals continued to shared, “At the Prince Bernhard Barracks in Amersfoort, the King presents the new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment. The Princess of Orange is also present.”

They further noted, “During the ceremony, King Willem-Alexander inspects the troops. He then receives the standards of the three regiments. These three have now been incorporated into the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment.”

It was also shared that after the presentation of new standards, the march of the regiment was played, following which King Willem and the 21-year-old future queen spoke with several regiment members.

“Finally, the Princess of Orange receives a specially made regimental brooch,” the Royals stated as they concluded the post.

Who is Princess Catharina-Amalia?

Princess Catharina-Amalia, born on December 7, 2003, is a member of the Dutch Royal Family and the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

She is the heir apparent to the throne of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Read more : Royal
King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony
King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, celebrates the 11th anniversary of his swearing-in with a solemn ceremony
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule
Royal Family shares exclusive pictures from King Felipe, Queen Letizia's joint apperance
Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event
Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event
Prince William shares delightful message after Kate Middleton cancelled attendance at Royal Ascot last minute
Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money
Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money
The Duchess of Sussex talks about motherhood and her parenting techniques for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed
King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed
Cancer-stricken King Charles follows strict diet plan to help him 'keep going'
Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set
Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set
The Duchess of Sussex appeared as a guest on 'Aspire with Emma Grede' podcast
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Dutch royal appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kate Middleton marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales was abruptly pulled out of Royal Ascot 2025 appearance
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
King Charles shares sweet insight into Duchess of Gloucester’s look at Royal Ascot 2025
Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence
Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence
Prince William marked a solo appearance at Royal Ascot after Kate Middleton canceled her attendance
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
Here are five unforgettable moments the Duke of Sussex fixed Meghan Markle’s hair in public