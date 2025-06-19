Prince Edward to embark on 7-day trip to Canada for special milestone

The the Duke of Edinburgh last visited Canada in April 2023, when he travelled to Toronto and Vancouver

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Edward is set to undertake a seven-day visit to Canada next week.

According to royal calendar, the Duke of Edinburgh will visit the Commonwealth country from 25 June to 2 July 2025.

Prince Edward’s trip comes just months after King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the North American nation for the opening of parliament.

Details of Prince Edward’s upcoming Canada visit

During the visit, the 61-year-old prince will undertake many engagements, including a visit to Prince Edward Island, Toronto and Ottawa.

On June 25, the duke, who is Colonel-in-Chief of The Prince Edward Island Regiment since 2005, will celebrate the regiment's 150th anniversary with a Freedom of the City parade.

Following anniversary celebration, His Royal Highness’ will visit Toronto on June 28, before attending Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1st.

During the week-long trip, the father-of-two will undertake many military engagements, meetings with First Nations communities, youth organizations and public sector services.

The royal is also set to visit the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in his capacity as Honorary Deputy Commissioner.

Prince Edward last visited Canada in April 2023, when he travelled to Toronto and Vancouver.

About King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to Canada

In the last week of May, King Charles and Queen Camilla undertook a two-day visit to Canada for the opening of parliament.

The tour marked as the king’s 20th official visit to Canada and his first as Sovereign. 

