King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, celebrates the 11th anniversary of his swearing-in with a solemn ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony 


It’s time for a grand celebration at Zarzuela Palace!

King Felipe of Spain marked 11 years of his proclamation with a solemn National flag-raising ceremony at his Royal residence on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

On their official Instagram account, the Spanish Royal Family shared a delightful video, featuring the Monarch leading the grand ceremony of raising the National flag.

“This morning, at the Zarzuela Palace, the King presided over the solemn ceremony of raising the National Flag on the anniversary of its proclamation before the Cortes Generales on June 19, 2014,” read the caption accompanying the clip.

The video opened with rows of uniformed military men marching at the palace, followed by a flag-raising ceremony as the army band played anthemic music.

Royal fans’ comments on the post:

“Long live the King, long live our flag, and long live the Constitution!!! We need you more than ever!!” penned a royal fan in the post’s comment section.

Another congratulated, “Congratulations majesty!! Long live the King.”

A third wished, “Congratulations majesty for these 11 years.”

Who is King Felipe VI?

Felipe VI, born on January 30, 1968, is a member of the Spanish Royal Family and the King of Spain.

He is the third child and only son of Prince Juan Carlos and Princess Sophia, and ascended to the throne of Spain on June 19, 2024, upon the abdication of his father.

Read more : Royal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule
Royal Family shares exclusive pictures from King Felipe, Queen Letizia's joint apperance
Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event
Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event
Prince William shares delightful message after Kate Middleton cancelled attendance at Royal Ascot last minute
Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money
Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money
The Duchess of Sussex talks about motherhood and her parenting techniques for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed
King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed
Cancer-stricken King Charles follows strict diet plan to help him 'keep going'
Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set
Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set
The Duchess of Sussex appeared as a guest on 'Aspire with Emma Grede' podcast
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Dutch royal appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kate Middleton marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales was abruptly pulled out of Royal Ascot 2025 appearance
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
King Charles shares sweet insight into Duchess of Gloucester’s look at Royal Ascot 2025
Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence
Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence
Prince William marked a solo appearance at Royal Ascot after Kate Middleton canceled her attendance
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
Here are five unforgettable moments the Duke of Sussex fixed Meghan Markle’s hair in public
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton graces Royal Ascot 2025 while Princess of Wales pulled out from event at last moment