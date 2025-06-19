King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony 

It’s time for a grand celebration at Zarzuela Palace!
King Felipe of Spain marked 11 years of his proclamation with a solemn National flag-raising ceremony at his Royal residence on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
On their official Instagram account, the Spanish Royal Family shared a delightful video, featuring the Monarch leading the grand ceremony of raising the National flag.
“This morning, at the Zarzuela Palace, the King presided over the solemn ceremony of raising the National Flag on the anniversary of its proclamation before the Cortes Generales on June 19, 2014,” read the caption accompanying the clip.
The video opened with rows of uniformed military men marching at the palace, followed by a flag-raising ceremony as the army band played anthemic music.
Royal fans’ comments on the post:
“Long live the King, long live our flag, and long live the Constitution!!! We need you more than ever!!” penned a royal fan in the post’s comment section.
Another congratulated, “Congratulations majesty!! Long live the King.”
A third wished, “Congratulations majesty for these 11 years.”
Who is King Felipe VI?
Felipe VI, born on January 30, 1968, is a member of the Spanish Royal Family and the King of Spain.
He is the third child and only son of Prince Juan Carlos and Princess Sophia, and ascended to the throne of Spain on June 19, 2024, upon the abdication of his father.