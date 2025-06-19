Prince William makes heartfelt confession about his one regret

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince William opened up about a personal regret as he offered a heartfelt confession on his recent visit.

While on his tour laboratories making sustainable clothing dye with Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, the Prince of Wales admitted that he should have paid more attention in class during studies.

Prince William and the Oscar-winner actress visited the Norwich headquarters of UK-based company Colorifix.

Following getting knowledge about the technical DNA sequencing of natural colours, William joked, "Today has just made me realise I should have listened in all of my chemistry lessons.”

He went on to say, "Going back over all those old notes like, 'Damn, why didn't I pay more attention'."

During his visit William along with Blanchett, they wore lab coats and goggles as they visited four different laboratories that each illustrated a step in Colorifix’s process of making environmentally-friendly fabric dye.

While being walked through the sustainable dye process, the Prince asked Sophie Vaud, head of microbial engineering, to simplify the scientific details for better understanding.

To note, in 2023, Colorifix, an Earthshot Prize finalist, made a biological process that replaces the use of harmful chemicals in textile dyes.

Prince William’s next Earthshot awards will be held in Brazil in November, with a host of celebrities including Sir David Beckham, Heidi Klum, Billy Porter, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin.

