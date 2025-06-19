Prince William gears up to host high-level roundtable at Royal Palace

Prince William is preparing to host a major roundtable at Royal Palace.
On Thursday, June 19, GB News reported that the Prince of Wales will take part in London Climate Action Week, scheduled to be held in the upcoming week.
During the week-long festival, the UK’s future king will attend major environmental events as the “founder of The Earthshot Prize and The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme” on June 24 and 26, 2025.
As per Kensington Palace, William will engage with the finalists of the Earthshot Prize and participate in high-level climate talks alongside notable figures such as Michael Bloomberg and Dame Jacinda Ardern.
After attending “Leading with Impact” event in London on June 24, where he will join workshops with the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalists, Prince William will host a high-level roundtable at St. James’s Palace.
The high-profile meeting, which is set to take place on June 26, will focus on the significance and critical role of Indigenous People in safeguarding and protecting nature, before the COP30 climate summit.
For those unaware, COP30 is the 30th annual United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP), which brings together leaders, scientists, business, NGOs, and activists from nearly 200 countries to negotiate and advance global action on climate change.
When will London Climate Action Week take place?
London Climate Action Week, which marks Europe's largest city-wide climate festival, will take place from June 21 to 29, 2025.