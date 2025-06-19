James Middleton's wife pays touching nod to Prince Louis amid Kate's absence

Alizée Thevenet made a rare public outing on Thursday as she joined her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton

James Middleton's wife pays touching nod to Prince Louis amid Kate's absence

While Princess Kate’s absence from Royal Ascot didn’t go unnoticed, all eyes were on Alizée Thevenet, who appeared to send a subtle yet touching message to her young nephew Prince Louis.

On a second day of Royal Ascot, the wife of James Middleton made a rare public outing on Thursday as she joined her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.

Alizée wore a hat that subtly paid tribute to her nephew, Prince Louis, during the iconic British racing event, as his mother, the Princess of Wales, remained absent.

She wore a silver Juliette Millinery hat with a twisted bow adornment and an array of feathers plumbing from the top.

Alizée borrowed a headwear from Carole Middleton's wardrobe, which she wore to Prince Louis' christening in 2018.

In a sweet tribute, she wore the hat pairing with the Juliette Millinery number with a gingham Longchamp midi dress with an elasticated waist, floral embroidery, and long sleeves.

She paired her look with the 'La Baronne Sandals' and her heels featured a triple strap bow-adorned detailing and teamed nicely with her 'Le Roseau' bag in a ballerina pink hue.

Princess Kate absence at Royal Ascot:

To note, Alizée Thevenet appeared at the event as her royal sister-in-law was due to make an appearance on day two of Royal Ascot alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales.

Prince William stepped out with the King and Queen, however, Princess Kate she had to cancelat the last minute.

The royal pulled out her appearence as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

