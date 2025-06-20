Prince William prepares for key events without Kate after she skips Royal Ascot

Prince William is set to attend a series of key engagements without his wife, Princess Kate, in attendance.
The Prince of Wales, who recently made solo appearance at the Royal Ascot as the Princess of Wales did not join him at the event, will be participating in major events next week, reported GB News on Thursday, June 19.
It was shared that the father of two will be marking his presence in London Climate Action Week, where he is set to attend major environmental events on June 24 and 26.
The future king’s participation comes in his role of founder of The Earthshot Prize and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme.
As part of the week-long festival, Prince William will first attend a “Leading with Impact” event in the City of London, on June 24, 2025.
This will be followed by him, hosting a high-profile roundtable at St James’s Palace, during which William will take part in discussions on the crucial role of Indigenous People in protecting nature.
Notably, the announcement of these key appearance by Prince William comes after he joined the British Royal Family at Royal Ascot without Princess Kate.
Princess Kate skips Royal Ascot:
On Tuesday, June 18, Princess Kate pulled out of this year’s Royal Ascot – one of the most prestigious horse events in the world, held annually in Ascot, Berkshire – due to her ongoing recovery from cancer.