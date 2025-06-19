Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark 26th wedding anniversary at Royal Ascot

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary!
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who tied the knot on June 19, 1999, marked the milestone occasion with Royal family on the third day of Royal Ascot.
Prince Edward and Sophie were dressed to impressed as the joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for in the carriage procession.
The Duchess wore an elegant white floral tea dress by Suzannah London which she paired with a veiled hat by Jane Taylor London and a Radley bag.
Meanwhile, the 61-year-old duke complemented her in a black suit and top hat, looking dapper as always.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rode in a carriage with Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Zara Tindall and Princess Beatice were also in attendance with their husbands, Mike Tindall and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, respectively.
About Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s wedding
The Duke and Duchess announced their engagement in January 1999 after Prince Edward popped the question to Sophie with a stunning Asprey and Garrard white gold ring.
Five months after announcing their engagement, the love-birds exchanged the vows in simple ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on June 19, 1999.
For the big day, the now-Duchess of Edinburgh wore an elegant v-neck coat dress made of ivory silk organza with crepe and tulle.
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie now share two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.