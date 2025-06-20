Swedish Royal family celebrate two special wedding anniversaries

The Swedish Royal Family is celebrating a double dose of love on June 19, as King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia mark their 49th wedding anniversary, while Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel celebrate 15 years of marriage.
On Thursday, the Swedish family took the Instagram account to share a tribute on milestone anniversaries of the Royal couple.
The palace shared photos of King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel from their respective wedding days.
Sharing a tribute to Royal family members, the palace penned the caption, “On June 19, the Royal Couple and the Crown Princess Couple celebrate their wedding anniversaries.”
The palace added, “The King and Queen are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary today. The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel have been married for 15 years and are celebrating their "crystal wedding anniversary."
Soon after the palace shared the photos, the royal fans swamped to the comment section to shower love on both couples.
One fan wrote, “Congratulations to the royal couple and the crown prince couple on their wedding anniversary today.”
Another added, “Wishing Their Majesties a very Happy Wedding Anniversary.”
The third noted, “Congratulations to the two happy couples!”
King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel marriages:
To note, King of Sweden, and Queen Silvia Sommerlath tied the knot on Friday, 19 June 1976 at Storkyrkan.
Carl XVI Gustaf got the throne of Sweden in 1973.
The wedding of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and Daniel Westling took place on 19 June 2010 in Stockholm Cathedral.
It was considered as Europe's biggest royal wedding since the Prince of Wales married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.