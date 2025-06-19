Prince William, Cate Blanchett suit up in lab coats for surprise visit

Prince William has teamed up with Hollywood actress, Cate Blanchett to visit a 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist in Norfolk.
On Thursday, June 19, Kensington Palace took to the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share glimpses into William's visit to a sustainable dye company, Colorfix, with Australia actress.
In the images, Prince William and Cate could be seen wearing white lab coats as they visited various labs of the innovative firm, which is pioneering sustainable textile dyeing through DNA sequencing technology.
“A visit to the brilliant @colorifix_ today with @earthshotprize Council Member Cate Blanchett. An Earthshot Prize 2023 Finalist, Colorifix use cutting-edge DNA science to revolutionise fabric dyeing,” William wrote along the photos.
The future king further explained, “Toxic chemicals are eliminated and water waste is reduced by using DNA to copy natural colours from plants, animals, or microbes - creating dyes without using harmful chemicals. This innovation offers real hope for a cleaner, sustainable future in fashion.”
About Colorfix
Colorfix, which was established in 2016, reached the Earthshot Prize final in the 'Build a Waste Free World' category due to its efforts in creating sustainable dyes by using nature's colours and DNA sequencing.
The main goal of the company is to tackle the negative impact of chemically synthesized dyes, which can seep into rivers, harm wildlife, and use up vast amounts of water resources.