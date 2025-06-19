Prince William, Cate Blanchett suit up in lab coats for surprise visit

Prince William teams up with Hollywood actress to visit a 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist in Norfolk

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William, Cate Blanchett suit up in lab coats for surprise visit
Prince William, Cate Blanchett suit up in lab coats for surprise visit

Prince William has teamed up with Hollywood actress, Cate Blanchett to visit a 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist in Norfolk.

On Thursday, June 19, Kensington Palace took to the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share glimpses into William's visit to a sustainable dye company, Colorfix, with Australia actress.

In the images, Prince William and Cate could be seen wearing white lab coats as they visited various labs of the innovative firm, which is pioneering sustainable textile dyeing through DNA sequencing technology.

“A visit to the brilliant @colorifix_ today with @earthshotprize Council Member Cate Blanchett. An Earthshot Prize 2023 Finalist, Colorifix use cutting-edge DNA science to revolutionise fabric dyeing,” William wrote along the photos.

The future king further explained, “Toxic chemicals are eliminated and water waste is reduced by using DNA to copy natural colours from plants, animals, or microbes - creating dyes without using harmful chemicals. This innovation offers real hope for a cleaner, sustainable future in fashion.”


About Colorfix

Colorfix, which was established in 2016, reached the Earthshot Prize final in the 'Build a Waste Free World' category due to its efforts in creating sustainable dyes by using nature's colours and DNA sequencing.

The main goal of the company is to tackle the negative impact of chemically synthesized dyes, which can seep into rivers, harm wildlife, and use up vast amounts of water resources.

Read more : Royal
James Middleton's wife pays touching nod to Prince Louis amid Kate's absence
James Middleton's wife pays touching nod to Prince Louis amid Kate's absence
Alizée Thevenet made a rare public outing on Thursday as she joined her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton
Prince William gears up to host high-level roundtable at Royal Palace
Prince William gears up to host high-level roundtable at Royal Palace
The future king of the UK, Prince William, will participate in London Climate Action Week next week
Prince Edward to embark on 7-day trip to Canada for special milestone
Prince Edward to embark on 7-day trip to Canada for special milestone
The the Duke of Edinburgh last visited Canada in April 2023, when he travelled to Toronto and Vancouver
King Willem, Princess Catharina-Amalia team up for major royal duty: Watch
King Willem, Princess Catharina-Amalia team up for major royal duty: Watch
The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and his daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, make rare joint appearance for special duty
King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony
King Felipe marks 11 years of his proclamation with grand flag-raising ceremony
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, celebrates the 11th anniversary of his swearing-in with a solemn ceremony
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule
Royal Family shares exclusive pictures from King Felipe, Queen Letizia's joint apperance
Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event
Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event
Prince William shares delightful message after Kate Middleton cancelled attendance at Royal Ascot last minute
Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money
Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money
The Duchess of Sussex talks about motherhood and her parenting techniques for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed
King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed
Cancer-stricken King Charles follows strict diet plan to help him 'keep going'
Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set
Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set
The Duchess of Sussex appeared as a guest on 'Aspire with Emma Grede' podcast
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Dutch royal appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kate Middleton marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life