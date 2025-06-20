Prince Edward receives royal nod from King Charles after HSBC visit   

King Charles has recently given special royal recognition to Prince Edward royal after his surprise visit to the 2025 HSBC Championships.
The Duke of Edinburgh attended the fifth day of the 2025 HSBC Championship at The Queen's Club on June 13 in London, England, on behalf of His Majesty.
A week after his royal tour, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 20, to release exclusive glimpses into the Prince’s recent public engagement.
"Last week, The Duke of Edinburgh visited @hsbcchampionships to meet players and staff involved in the tournament," They stated in the caption over the photos.
They concluded their post with a heartwarming wish to the players ahead of their upcoming series, "Good luck to everyone involved in the rest of the competition."
In the viral snapshots, the 61-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family interacts with the players on the playground.
What is 2025 HSBC Championship?
The HSBC Championship is one of the most popular and longest-running grass-court tennis events. Established in 1889, the tournament is held at The Queen's Club in West Kensington each June.
Meanwhile, this year, the Queen's Club announced a women’s WTA 500 event for the first time in over 50 years as part of a blockbuster fortnight of tennis.
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie set to visit Canada after King Charles and Queen Camilla?
This update comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, and his wife, Duchess Sophie, will visit a seven-day state tour to Canada next week, just a few months after King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Canadian tour.