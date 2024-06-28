Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer 

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Sarah Ferguson has expressed deep gratitude for her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, praising their supportive and caring behavior throughout her recent battle with cancer.

During her conversation with Platinum Magazine, the Duchess of York, who is also suffering from skin cancer, shared her feelings about the love and care received from her daughters, whom she shares with disgraced royal member Prince Andrew.

She said, “The whole York family has rallied round and I couldn't have got through it without them.”

Ferguson added, “My girls in particular have been rock solid in their support. We always call ourselves "the tripod" as we are there to prop each other up through thick and thin, and they have certainly demonstrated that in recent months.”

Elsewhere in her interview she also discussed her current situation amid ongoing battle with cancer.

She revealed, “I look at every bit of skin and think, ''Ah! Is that melanoma? Is that something?''. Then you book an appointment to see the dermatologist and by the time you get there, it's gone.”

The Duchess also noted, “My father and my best friend Carolyn [Cotterill] died of melanoma. When I got the call on December 31 at 4pm from the dermatologist saying I was needed at the Royal Marsden on Tuesday morning at 8am, it was a long weekend – but I've been very lucky because it hadn't gone into the lymph glands.”

To note Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2024 after facing breast cancer last summer.

Royal News

