Ben Affleck's new move fuels divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is breaking down

  June 28, 2024
Ben Affleck has reportedly moved all his belongings out of his shared home with wife Jennifer Lopez amid divorce speculations.

More than a month after splitting homes sources close to the couple informed that the Academy-award  filmmaker had moved all of his things out of their shared Beverly Hills mansion in JLo’s absence. 

An insider shared, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now.”

"He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids,” the source continued.

The Bennifer's have seemingly fallen out of love and are dealing with marriage strife merely years after tying the knot.

They have put their Beverly Hills mansion on sale earlier this month, a source revealed.

For the unversed, the two have not been spotted hanging out together as recently as June 26 when they were snapped entering a building in West Hollywood separately.

Speculations regarding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital woes have been making headlines.

In May sources revealed, "Their marriage is not in the best place at the moment."

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'

Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer

Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer

