Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe

Joseph Quinn opened up about how his A Quiet Place: Day One co-star Lupita Nyong'o played a significant role in his transition to the Marvel universe.
Quinn, who is set to play Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, revealed that Nyong'o's advice and guidance helped him enter the Marvel world.
"She said that I'm going to have a blast and to enjoy it. She was very helpful when I was considering all of that stuff," Quinn said in an interview with PEOPLE, recalling Nyong'o's words of encouragement.
To note, Nyong'o has played Nakia in the Black Panther films.
"She's obviously part of that world and spoke about her experience with a lot of fondness, so it was encouraging,” he added.
The cast includes Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).
This movie marks the third big-screen adaptation of the comics, following previous versions in 2005 and 2015.
The Fantastic Four movie is slated for release in 2025.